Indians to host a youth baseball clinic before Wednesday night’s game

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis’ Triple-A baseball team is helping the youth grow America’s pastime.

Before Wednesday night’s game, the Indians are holding a youth clinic to try and get more kids involved in baseball and softball by helping young players learn the fundamentals of the game.

The clinic will include an introduction from Indians manager Miguel Perez and players who will lead pitching, fielding, catching, and baserunning stations.

After this, kids 14 and under will go on-field to practice the fundamentals at various stations with Indians players while parents can ask questions to the club’s coaching staff.

The clinic is for children 14 and under, and is included with a ticket purchase for Wednesday night’s game. Gates open early at 5 p.m., and demonstrations begin at 5:10 p.m.

Tickets and information on the clinic can be found on the Indians’ website.