Sign up open for free youth tennis clinics at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy parks is offering free tennis clinics next month for kids.

The lessons are taught by the UIndy Tennis Team and are available to kids from ages 6 to 12.

The clinics will be an hour long and will start the first four Saturdays in October. They will began at 11 a.m. at the Garfield Park Burrello Family Center.

The clinics are free but you do have to register online.