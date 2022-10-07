Behind the Bricks

Check out the IMS Museum bus tour

On this episode of Behind the Bricks, Indianapolis Motor Speedway President Doug Boles ventures to the IMS Museum and takes the wheel of a tour bus to give an official “Kiss the Bricks” IMS Museum tour to a surprised group of fans rich with his first-hand, passionate knowledge of all things IMS, while offering race fans at home a virtual tour of the Racing Capital of the World and showing what awaits them at the IMS Museum, which houses much of the history of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” Brickyard Weekend and more.

Jason Vansickle, Vice President of Curation and Education at the Museum, joined Daybreak to discuss the tour.