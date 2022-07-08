BEO Show

A thorough personal finance plan will translate to business success

Marshawn Wolley is the President and CEO of Black Onyx Management. He focuses on diversity, equity, and inclusion within financial consulting.

Wolley said there are several financial factors that are compounding to create a problem for minority businesses, including a lack of education in personal accounting practices or the use of personal funds to fund a business. He is interested in finding the answer to de-mystifying banking for minority businesses.

He also stressed on the importance of creating a business financial plan to present to people who may want to lend you money.

You can find more information about Black Onyx Management here.

This information is presented by Marshawn Wolley.