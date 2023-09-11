Insights from RALLY Conference 2023

Fresh from the exhilarating RALLY conference, “Business, Equity & Opportunities” sat down with Christopher Day, the CEO/President of Elevate Ventures, to gain insights from his post-RALLY perspective.

The conference, which recently concluded with resounding success, left attendees supercharged and inspired.

We also had the pleasure of conversing with Theresa Reno-Weber, the COO and president of GoodMaps, which secured the prestigious title of this year’s RALLY Software category winner.

Theresa shared her thoughts on what this victory means for her company and its mission.