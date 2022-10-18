BEO Show

Aviation industry has created over 69,000 jobs in Indiana, Republic Airways to host career summit

In this week’s “Industry Focus” segment, we highlight an opportunity for students and job seekers to get involved with the aviation industry in Indiana. The air industry is crucial for Indiana, and the public use aviation facilities have an economic output of over $14 billion and have let Indiana create 69,000 jobs, according to the state of Indiana.

Yiesha Beamon, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program Manager for Republic Airways, told us about a unique upcoming opportunity in the field of aviation. There are many opportunities for people to grow within the industry, and Republic Airways wants to create paths for education within aviation.

Republic Airways is hosting an Aviation Career Summit for future aviation professionals on October 21 to 23. The link to register can be found here.

For more information on Republic Airways, click here.