Bankable aims to break down barriers for Indiana entrepreneurs

Jennifer Hall is the Executive Director of Bankable, a non-profit, Community Development Financial Institution or CFDI, a certified SBA micro lender, and Community Advantage lender. Bankable strives to fund Hoosier dreams and build bank ready businesses.

Banklable was founded in 2010 and services all Indiana entrepreneurs. To date, Bankable has made over 1,800 micro loans and put $53 million in the hands of Indiana entrepreneurs. In 2021, the company launched a Black owned business loan fund.

