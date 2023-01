BEO Show

CEO of Round Room LLC shares his entrepreneurship journey and lessons

Scott Moorehead is the Chief Executive Officer for Round Room LLC, one of the five largest privately held companies in Indiana. The Fishers-headquartered company invests in the wireless industry.

Moorehead said he is excited by technology advancements and the opportunity to have multiple streams of revenue at once without impacting the work at hand.

He also discussed his journey of entrepreneurship and following his intuition.