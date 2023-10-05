Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, October 8, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
Posted: / Updated:

  • Tamika Catching, owner Tea’s Me Café
    • Meet this month’s OMWBD Vendor of the Month
  • Emilo Ekiyor, Founder & CEO INNOPower
    • Access to Capital
  • Kelly Spark, Indiana Small Business Expo
    • Up Coming Small Business Expo
  • Kimberlee Ray, Treasury Management Officer, Fifth Third Bank
    • Fraud prevention and protection for small business  
  • Kristi Burkhart, Director of CCR&R Program, CASY
    • Childcare concerns for employees
  • Michael McFarland & Marckus Williams, community entrepreneurs, Indy Fresh Market
    • Indianapolis newest grocery store tackles food insecurity

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Blooms & Petals Owner Paula...
Industry Focus /
Embracing inclusivity: Business, Equity, and...
Running Your Business Day to Day /
IBE and INNOPOWER’s Circle City...
This Week In Business /
Elevate Ventures shares insights on...
Access to Capital /
Empowering women entrepreneurs: Celebrating ‘National...
Getting Started /
Coming up on the next...
BEO Show /
From dream to reality: The...
Success Stories /
Conscious Capitalism Indianapolis: Pioneering a...
Running Your Business Day to Day /