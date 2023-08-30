Search
Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 3, 2023

by: Peggy McClelland
  • David Watkins, Senior Vice President, Entrepreneurship & Small Business at Indiana Economic Development Corporation
    • The RALLY – Innovation Conference and the impact on Indiana Businesses
  • Parminder Kaur,  Financial Center Manager, Fifth Third Bank
    • Tips on accessing capital for small business owners and how banks define capital
  • Feedback from participants in this year’s RALLY – Innovation Conference
  • Ty Shea
    • Intangible Assets…what are they?
  • Nicole Carey, founder, Indy Equity Collaborative and Anda Spanish
    • Thoughts on how businesses should be more culturally responsible by eliminating barriers based on culture and language.  Sam Glanders, President, SAGE LLC.,
  • Mike, Jianna, & Jasmine Salinas, Scrappers Racing NHRA
    • Racing is a family business
  • Stacey Poynter, Indiana District Director, Small Business Administration
  • Jim & Nancy Carpenter, Wild Birds Unlimited
    • Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Small Business Administration with a legacy recognition

