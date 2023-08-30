Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 3, 2023

David Watkins, Senior Vice President, Entrepreneurship & Small Business at Indiana Economic Development Corporation The RALLY – Innovation Conference and the impact on Indiana Businesses

Parminder Kaur, Financial Center Manager, Fifth Third Bank Tips on accessing capital for small business owners and how banks define capital

Feedback from participants in this year’s RALLY – Innovation Conference

Ty Shea Intangible Assets…what are they?

Nicole Carey, founder, Indy Equity Collaborative and Anda Spanish Thoughts on how businesses should be more culturally responsible by eliminating barriers based on culture and language. Sam Glanders, President, SAGE LLC.,

Mike, Jianna, & Jasmine Salinas, Scrappers Racing NHRA Racing is a family business

Stacey Poynter, Indiana District Director, Small Business Administration

Jim & Nancy Carpenter, Wild Birds Unlimited Celebrating the 70 th anniversary of the Small Business Administration with a legacy recognition

