Coming up on the next “Business, Equity and Opportunities” – Sunday, September 3, 2023
- David Watkins, Senior Vice President, Entrepreneurship & Small Business at Indiana Economic Development Corporation
- The RALLY – Innovation Conference and the impact on Indiana Businesses
- Parminder Kaur, Financial Center Manager, Fifth Third Bank
- Tips on accessing capital for small business owners and how banks define capital
- Feedback from participants in this year’s RALLY – Innovation Conference
- Ty Shea
- Intangible Assets…what are they?
- Nicole Carey, founder, Indy Equity Collaborative and Anda Spanish
- Thoughts on how businesses should be more culturally responsible by eliminating barriers based on culture and language. Sam Glanders, President, SAGE LLC.,
- Mike, Jianna, & Jasmine Salinas, Scrappers Racing NHRA
- Racing is a family business
- Stacey Poynter, Indiana District Director, Small Business Administration
- Jim & Nancy Carpenter, Wild Birds Unlimited
- Celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Small Business Administration with a legacy recognition