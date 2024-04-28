Search
SBA Celebrating Small Business Week with Workshops and Resources

by: Chris Wakefield
To celebrate Small Business Week, the SBA is hosting the Roadmap to Small Business Fair this Monday.

Sharon Murff-Harvey, the Lead Outreach and Marketing Specialist for the US Small Business Administration, says the fair will include workshops, networking opportunities, and more.

The event will feature 18 vendors who can help small business owners turn their ideas from the back of the napkin into an actual plan. “We’ll be there to help you,” says Harvey.

SCORE will also be attending the fair to help entrepreneurs develop or update their business plans. In addition, the City of Indianapolis will help business owners learn more about receiving certification from the federal and local governments. 

Harvey says several banks will attend to help small business owners learn more about accessing loans and funding to create and grow their companies. Harvey says the SBA routinely helps entrepreneurs secure loans ranging from $500 to $500 million.  The Roadmap to Small Business Fair will be held on April 29th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the John Boner Neighborhood Centers Halstead Hall, located at 2236 East 10th Street. To learn more, visit SBA.gov/in.

