Work and Learn Indiana Recruits Student Workers

The Indiana Chamber is working with the Institute for Workforce Excellence to recruit more Indiana students into its internship program.

The Institute for Workforce Excellence is a non-profit division of the Indiana Chamber. Its mission is to help Indiana attract, develop, and retain Hoosier workers. Part of this mission includes the Work and Learn program.

Sally Saydshoev, the Director of Talent and Training Programming for the Institute for Workforce Excellence, says the program, which started as Indiana INTERNet in 2001, also benefits small businesses.

The Work and Learn program helps match employers with student learners across Indiana. It is free for employers and Saydshoev business owners to search an online database for candidates who might best fit their organization.

Saydshoev says over 2,500 students in Indiana are currently looking for Work and Learn opportunities. She also says funding for the program is provided through a state-funded program known as Earn Indiana. With Earn Indiana, employers are reimbursed 50% of their interns wages, up to $30,000/year.

The Work and Learn program is open to high school and college students in Indiana. To learn more, visit https://www.workandlearnindiana.com.