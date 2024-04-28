New Book Teaches Important Life Lessons

A new book aims to help people live a fulfilling life by teaching valuable lessons.

Entrepreneur, author, and public speaker Corey Poirier says his soon-to-be-released book The Enlightened Passenger is a spiritual fictional parable. Poirier, who has interviewed over 7,000 thought leaders worldwide, says, “I became obsessed trying to figure out what makes people tick.”

Poirier says after interviewing celebrities like Tommy Chong, Deepak Chopra, Lisa Nichols, and Dave Hester, he wanted to share his life lessons and help readers figure out how people make it to the top 1%.

Describing his book as semi-autobiographical, Poirier says the novel follows two travelers who meet on a plane. As the book unfolds, the older of the two men shares vital life lessons with the younger, who is initially reluctant to heed the advice and is far too confident in his abilities. Poirier describes the older travelers as wealthy monetarily and “rich at heart.”

The Enlightened Passenger has been endorsed by Neale Donald Walsch (Conversations With God), Ami James (Miami Ink), Mark Victor Hansen (Chicken Soup), Randy Spelling (90210), and more. New York Times Bestseller Richard Paul Evans wrote the foreword to the book.