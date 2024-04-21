DAV Hosting Job Fair for Veterans

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) will host a virtual job fair for vets and their spouses on April 23rd.

The DAV focuses on providing opportunities for veterans, including connecting them with employers. Jeremy Yost, the DAV’s Assistant National Employment Director, says the organization is committed to helping active duty service members transition to the civilian sector.

The April 23rd virtual job fair will feature 46 companies, including Waste Management, the United States Department of Labor, and Lockheed Martin. In addition, Yost says there are over 250,000 jobs from 1,600 employers on the DAV online job board. The job board is searchable by job title and location.

Yost encourages businesses to hire veterans. He says their commitment, dependability, and knowledge are unmatched in a competitive job market. He says veterans show up to work on time and are always willing to learn.

For more information, visit www.DAV.org.