Dual language skills help Kelli Ibanez bridge gaps in real estate

Kelli Ibanez is a Broker and Partner at Libertad Real Estate Brokerage, a firm that specializes in companies and people that require multilingual representation. She started her career in the real estate business about 20 years ago. Through her gift of a second language, she wanted to bridge the gap between English and Spanish speaking people.

Ibanez started her career in residential real estate and then moved to commercial real estate. She has used her language skills to help a community who needed education in the investment real estate world.

