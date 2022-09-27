BE&O Newsletter

Employers must follow these labor laws for employees who are minors

by: Meghan Stratton
Lacy Houle, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist for the U.S. Department of Labor, joined us today to discuss what small business owners need to know about child labor laws. The office is encouraging compliance from employers and educating minors and their parents on legal protections.

Lacy shared a story of a 14-year-old girl who was operating a forklift for her employer. There are specific rules for different age groups of workers, including hourly work restrictions.

You can see part 1 of Lacy’s interview here.

For more information:

You can find resources for employers here.

