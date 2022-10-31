BEO Show

Endress + Hauser and Purdue IN-MaC create Design and Innovation Studio

In an effort to prepare today’s young people to be tomorrow’s workforce, educators and private businesses are coming together to create an atmosphere full of learning opportunities.

Dr. George H. Endress is the founder of Endress + Hauser, and recently his legacy has lived on in the company’s partnership with Purdue Indiana Next Generation Manufacturing Competitive Center . In September, they created a Design and Innovation Studio at the company’s Greenwood, Indiana headquarters to introduce kids to STEM and future STEM careers.

We spoke with Jerry Spindler, Early Workforce Development Manager for Endress + Hauser, about the new program. It is currently open to Johnson County schools and southern Marion County schools. The program aims to make Industry 4.0 technology and STEM-learning opportunities accessible to students.

For more information on the studio, click here.