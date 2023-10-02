Empowering women entrepreneurs: Celebrating ‘National Women’s Small Business Month’ in Ft. Wayne

October is a month dedicated to celebrating the achievements and resilience of women in business.

The “Business, Equity and Opportunities” team recently had the privilege of visiting Ft. Wayne, Indiana, to meet with Leslee Hill, the Director of the SBA Regional award-winning Women’s Business Center of the Year, located inside the Northeast Indiana Innovation Center.

While women have fought for years for their chance to own businesses, it was the Women’s Business Ownership Act of 1988 that finally opened the doors for women entrepreneurs.

In our visit, we explore how the WEOC Women’s Business Center is playing a pivotal role in helping women business owners realize their dreams and contribute to the thriving entrepreneurial landscape of Ft. Wayne and beyond.

