Getting Started

Having a cybersecurity plan is paramount to protecting your business

Jeremy Miller, CEO of Lionfish Cybersecurity, stressed the importance of having a cybersecurity plan in a business model in this week’s “Getting Started” segment.

Lionfish has built a program to train companies on cybersecurity hygiene compliance. Their Cyber Tackle Box can help minimize your risk with access to over 35 compliance framework tools, cyber training for employees, and more.

