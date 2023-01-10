BEO Show

How do you legally pay yourself as a business owner?

When thinking about your employees, don’t forget to think about yourself within your enterprise. Ty Shea, Chief Financial Officer at Circle City Broadcasting, joined us to talk about how to pay yourself as a business owner.

Shea explained that it may depend on how your business is structured. You could potentially put yourself on the company payroll or stay off the payroll and take owner’s draw from the company. Some owners will also ebb and flow with the nature of the business, and sometimes that means potentially forgoing paying themselves in times of strife.

