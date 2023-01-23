BEO Show

How to keep your finances in mind when making business decisions

Numbers Count LLC is a company with a mission to provide clients with the technical expertise and financial support to succeed in an ever-changing business landscape.

Latesha Maples Johnson is the Founder of Numbers Count, and she says the financial management firm handles everything from accounting and bookkeeping to payroll and annual revenue management.

She said accounting is the backbone of your business, and decisions should be made with your finances in mind. The first decision is to set a budget, and the next is to keep a record.

