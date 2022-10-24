BEO Show

How to protect your business during Cybersecurity Awareness Month and every month

The Indiana Office of Technology and the Indiana Office of Homeland Security have designated October as National Cybersecurity Month. Tracy Barnes, Chief Information Officer for the Indiana Office of Technology, takes cyber threats to the government and the private sector very seriously.

He said Cybersecurity Awareness Month brings an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges facing us from a technology standpoint. He discussed how businesses need to protect their data, customers, and assets.

