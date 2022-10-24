BEO Show

How to protect your business during Cybersecurity Awareness Month and every month

by: Meghan Stratton
Posted: / Updated:

The Indiana Office of Technology and the Indiana Office of Homeland Security have designated October as National Cybersecurity Month. Tracy Barnes, Chief Information Officer for the Indiana Office of Technology, takes cyber threats to the government and the private sector very seriously.

He said Cybersecurity Awareness Month brings an opportunity to raise awareness about the challenges facing us from a technology standpoint. He discussed how businesses need to protect their data, customers, and assets.

For more information on how to protect your business technology, click here.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67

National /

A Scent of Sunshine owner showcases fall scents, shares candle burning tips, upcoming events

Life.Style.Live! /

Man who stormed Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

Politics /

India Johnson is rewriting the book on education at Thrival Indy Academy

BEO Show /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.