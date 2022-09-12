BEO Show

India Johnson of Thrival Academy shares lessons in leadership

India Johnson, Executive Director of Thrival Indy Academy, says the mentality of a leader impacts everyone who works under them. She always tries to take a positive approach and take an intentional approach to ensuring she’s in a good place.

Self accountability and vulnerability are two things that India says help create a safe space for coworkers and students at Thrival Academy. She also recommends being transparent in order to build trust between members of the school.

