Indiana Economic Development Center secures grant to open Minority Business Development center

The Indiana Economic Development Center strives to help entrepreneurs thrive in our state, and David Watkins — VP of Small Business for the IEDC — saw that many business owners from a minority background needed assistance on things like getting MBE certified and contracting opportunities.

In September, the IEDC was awarded a grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Minority Business Development Agency. This grant will help the IEDC open a Minority Business Development center.

The center will strive to help provide minority business owners growth opportunities and resource navigation.

To learn more about the IEDC’s resources for minority-owned businesses, click here.