BEO Show

Indiana Minority Business Magazine awards 2023 Champions of Diversity

WISH-TV salutes the Indiana Minority Business Magazine 2023 Champions of Diversity award winners, and the awards have been going on for 16 years. We spoke with Robert Shegog, President and CEO of the Indiana Minority Business Magazine and the Indianapolis Recorder about how the awards highlight companies and people doing great things.

He touched on the importance of diversity in the community and how the award committee selects the winners.

To view the entire list of award winners, click here.