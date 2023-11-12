Indiana Small Business Expo Helps Business Owners Make Connections

Last week, the Indiana Small Business Expo hosted a unique networking event in Carmel. Aimed at encouraging new business relationships, the Indiana Small Business Expo hosted hundreds of guests who visited 85 exhibitors.

Amplified by workshops and talks from small business leaders, the event allowed business owners to share information and resources while making numerous connections.

Kelley Sparks, the founder of Indiana Small Business Expo, says the event, hosted at the 502 Event Center in Carmel, was one of the organization’s biggest to date. She wants attendees to use the event to build new relationships through networking. She says the event is a great opportunity to meet people you may not run into in everyday life. The chance to make face-to-face connections does not happen as often in a post-Covid business world.

Ron Chambers, CEO of the Chambers Group, says the event was “An inexpensive way to get your name out there.” His company sells supplemental insurance programs to small businesses that can’t afford traditional insurance. Chambers says as advertising becomes more expensive, events like the Indiana Small Business Expo are critical to making connections and growing his business.

Initially started as a small Facebook group, the Indiana Small Business Expo, which now meets monthly throughout Central Indiana on the last Monday of each month, is pursuing its mission of uniting small businesses across Indiana.

A membership to the Indiana Small Business Expo is $500. You can learn more at www.indianasbc.com.

SPONSORED BY IEDC