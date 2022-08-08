BEO Show

Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development to host reverse trade show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Office of Minority & Women Business Development is hosting their annual reverse trade show for Indiana businesses. A reverse trade show is an event that provides an opportunity for diverse suppliers, consultants, contractors, etc. to meet with procurement professionals from numerous governmental agencies and the private sector at one time.

David Fredricks is the Director of the OMWBD, which is the organization that certifies businesses as owned by someone who is a minority, woman, veteran, or disabled person. This office can also help with things like a business plan, marketing strategy, or other business inquiries, as long as the business is headquartered in Indiana and has been in business for at least two years.

In addition to the reverse trade show, the OMWBD will also be offering several workshops throughout the year on various business skill sets.

