Industry Focus

Cummins establishes technical skills education program at Arsenal Technical High School

Frank Griffin is the Corporate Responsibility Program Director at Cummins Inc., and in this week’s “Industry Focus” segment, he shared what the company is doing to narrow the skills gap across Indiana and the globe.

Cummins launched their TEC program, or Technical Education for Communities program, in 2012. The program has 26 sites in 12 counties, However, the company recently opened the first site in Indiana at Arsenal Technical High School. The program aims to provide vocational skills training to communities in which there are skills gaps. Cummins is partnering with companies like Allison Transmission, Ivy Tech Community College, IndyGo, and more to provide resources for the TEC program students.

For more information on the program, see the Cummins press release.