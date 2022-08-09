BEO Show

Investing in your brand marketing can help design your customer experience

Part of running a successful business is knowing how to reach your target customer. Ashley Scott Martin, CEO of Cerulean Consulting Group, has several tips for small business owners on the importance of a marketing strategy.

Scott said she advises new business owners not to be scared of investing in their brand and marketing. People make quick decisions about whether or not to purchase your product, and since you are always introducing your brand to new people, it’s important to have a consistent message across your platforms.

Your core mission and values should emanate through every touchpoint you have with customers, she said. It’s important to understand why you started your business to help build your brand messaging. Investing in your marketing will help design the look, feel, and experience of your product or service.

