Performing arts industry is flourishing in Indianapolis

Tom Alvarez is an experienced theatre journalist here in Indianapolis, and a Life.Style.Live! contributor. He gives us insights into what’s happening behind the scenes in the exciting world of performing arts.

Alvarez said the business of performing arts is flourishing right now, especially after Covid-19 cases have lowered. Audiences appear to be coming back to theaters large and small in Indianapolis. From the administration standpoint, people have consistently donated to the fundraising efforts of performing arts venues and programs.

Performing arts organizations provide jobs for people on stage and behind the scenes. Alvarez said it’s important to support the performing arts and remember that Indianapolis is a cultural attraction in the Midwest region.

This content is presented by Tom Alvarez.