BEO Show

President of Teachers Credit Union discusses the future of business in the Midwest

Indiana is one of the fastest growing states for business, and our state has a variety of industries that thrive. Jason Osterhage, President and CEO of Teachers Credit Union, offered his thoughts on how Indiana is doing in terms of banking.

Teachers Credit Union is the largest credit union headquartered in Indiana and it has been around for 91 years. Osterhage discussed Indiana’s financial climate and the future of business in the Midwest.