Running Your Business Day to Day

Tips on attracting and retaining talent from The Morales Group

When it comes to running your business day to day, it may be beneficial to consider turning to the professionals to help assemble the right team of employees. Seth Morales is the CEO of The Morales Group, a mission-focused staffing and talent-sourcing agency.

Morales said that the group serves as a bridge to connect employers and potential employees. He discussed the challenges currently facing the work world, like finding and retaining talent post-pandemic. He advised employers to create different pathways for people to develop and engage in the company. Other tips on retaining talent include being adaptive and accommodating for employees who are seeking flexibility.

For more information on The Morales Group visit their website.