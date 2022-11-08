BEO Show

Small business owners must act in accordance with overtime pay rules

Lacy Houle, Community Outreach and Resource Planning Specialist for the U.S. Department of Labor, joined us today to discuss what small business owners need to know about overtime and keeping employee work hours by the book.

The U.S. Department of Labor exists to ensure everyone receives fair and equal treatment in the workplace. Overtime violations are common, and Houle said covered, non-exempt, hourly employees must receive overtime pay for any time worked over 40 hours per week, which is time and a half. There are also exemptions under the Fair Labor Standards Act.

You can find resources for employers here. Guidance on overtime is available here.