Small businesses must prepare for the future with GA4

For over a decade, small businesses have been marketing their products and services, and relying on Google Analytics. The search engine giant has warned users about upcoming changes, and the shift can be intimidating unless you have a guide through it. Nelson Spade, the general manager of WISH-TV’s sister company Circulus Digital Media, detailed when the changes are taking effect and provided insights on GA4.

Google is updating its backend systems for all businesses, and by summer 2023 GA4 will be the new standard. By the end of 2023, the current iteration of Google Analytics will be phased out. 56% of websites that track their analytics use Google Analytics, as it can help businesses with metrics like conversion traffic and user demographics.

It has been over 10 years since Google has completely renovated it’s desktop-optimized system, thus GA4 will be far friendlier for multiplatform experience. Spade said while there is often resistance to new changing technology, both versions of Google Analytics can be used together for the time being. He recommends setting up GA4 on your website now to have an overlap of data and be more prepared for the forthcoming switch.

For more information, watch the video above. To connect with Circulus Digital Media on Google Analytics or any other digital marketing strategies, click here.

This information is presented by Nelson Spade.