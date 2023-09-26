From dream to reality: The inspiring journey of Tonya Horvath and Eel River Bison Ranch & Event Center

Tonya Horvath and her husband Eric shared a common dream of establishing their own bison ranch in the scenic landscapes of northeast Indiana.

Their journey was one of unwavering dedication, extensive research, and unyielding perseverance.

Through years of hard work and commitment, their initial herd of bison flourished, and the property evolved into what is now known as the Eel River Bison Ranch & Event Center Ranch.

On this week’s episode of “Business, Equity & Opportunities,” Tonya Horvath opens up about her remarkable journey, offering insights into the challenges and triumphs they faced along the way as they transformed their dream into a thriving reality.