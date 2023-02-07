Success Stories

Meet the new interim president and CEO of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council

Daryle Johnson is the new interim president and CEO of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council. The council’s mission is to accelerate economic growth by driving opportunities and collaboration between corporations and minority businesses.

Johnson discussed how having a strong support system throughout his life has motivated him to pay it forward. He shared his entrepreneurial journey from selling car audio systems to making a huge difference for minority businesses.

For more information on the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council visit the website.