Meet the new interim president and CEO of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council

by: Meghan Stratton
Daryle Johnson is the new interim president and CEO of the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council. The council’s mission is to accelerate economic growth by driving opportunities and collaboration between corporations and minority businesses.

Johnson discussed how having a strong support system throughout his life has motivated him to pay it forward. He shared his entrepreneurial journey from selling car audio systems to making a huge difference for minority businesses.

For more information on the Mid-States Minority Supplier Development Council visit the website.

