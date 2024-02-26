WISH-TV’s ‘Business, Equity & Opportunities’ Show honored with Gamechanger Award

INDIANAPOLIS – February 26, 2024 – WISH-TV’s “Business, Equity & Opportunities” show recently earned the 2024 All-Star Minority Business Opportunity Week Gamechanger Award presented by InnoPower, an organization designed to highlight innovations in minority communities; the Sagamore Institute, a network that aims to change policy and reform systems to improve Indiana; and JPMorgan Chase.

Since its launch in June 2022, “Business, Equity & Opportunities” has produced and aired over 90 one-hour episodes, featuring more than 400 local Indiana businesses. The program, hosted by 30-year veteran anchor Scott Sander, teaches existing and potential entrepreneurs how to start and grow a business as well as update the community on business happenings for the week.

Each weekly episode focuses on seven topics for business success:

Getting Started

Access to Capital

This Week in Business

Accounting and Bookkeeping

Running Your Business Day to Day

Industry Focus

Success Stories

“The remarkable stories and tutorials that ‘Business, Equity & Opportunities’ delivers for free each week is a testament to what can be achieved when community leaders like Circle City Broadcasting is focused on advancing our community,” Emil Ekiyor, CEO of InnoPower, said.

“We are grateful for this recognition and are pleased to see that the work that we do each week is having an impact on the community that we love,” said Peggy McClelland, Executive Producer of the BE&O Show.

Viewers can watch the BE&O Show each Sunday morning on WISH-TV from 10 a.m. – 11a.m., stream it on WISHTV.com, or the tutorial vignettes and stories can be seen on LinkedIn Business, Equity & Opportunities Show page.