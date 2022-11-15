BEO Show

Your business can use QR codes to connect with customers

by: Meghan Stratton
QR codes have recently risen to popularity, but are they right for your business? Nelson Spade, General Manager of Circulus Digital Media, said QR codes accelerated in popularity by way of contactless payment during the Covid-19 pandemic.

While QR codes aren’t new, there has been a recent resurgence. Spade said that in 2022, 83 million US smartphone users — just shy of 40% of all users — will scan a QR code.

On the business end, entrepreneurs can add QR codes to business cards, direct mail, and more.

For more information on QR codes and digital marketing solutions, connect with Circulus Digital Media here.

