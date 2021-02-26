Home only begins at the front door

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — LaMar Holliday understands what it’s like to not have a home.

“Back in high school, my family was homeless,” said Holliday. “We experienced what it was like to not have a roof over your head and having to do what you can to make ends meet.”

He said that experience left an impression on him. So when he came back to Indianapolis, he knew he wanted to buy a home in the historic Kennedy-King neighborhood.

