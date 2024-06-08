Indy Pride Parade, festival takes over downtown Indianapolis

The attached video aired before the Indy Pride Parade kicked off at 10 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people flooded Indianapolis’ downtown streets on Saturday for the annual Indy Pride Parade.

Indy Pride Leaders said about 30,000 people were expected to drop in the parade and the following festival at Military Park. They say it could be one of the largest parades they’ve ever had.

Dan Scott, of Indianapolis, says seeing the support grow from the beginning to now is amazing. According to Indy Pride, the history of Pride in the city can be dated back to the 1980s.

“It’s really special because when I grew up, we didn’t have anything like this,” Scott said. “I started when it was (at Hilton on the Circle) with a few hundred people. Now we have thousands. It’s really touching to see all these people, it brings tears to my eyes, just to see all of this support.”

Saturday’s route stretched from the intersection of St. Clair Street and College Avenue, all the way to Military Park. Joy painted the faces of those watching the parade.

For Bedford, Indiana, native Teague Jones, he says Saturday’s parade is a special day. “I just love the equality and be able to be myself, see everybody smiling and having a good time,” Jones said.

Couple Jeff Fisher and Chris Finn-Fisher say the Pride Parade allows them to feel welcomed for who they truly are.

“It actually feels like I belong,” Jeff said. “I mean, for years we always felt like outcasts, to be a part of this from my first Pride ever, I was in tears, sometimes, just knowing the love and support that I never knew is actually out there.”

His husband, Chris, agreed – Saturday was filled with emotions.

“It’s very welcoming, (but) it can be overwhelming. But it’s wonderful, it’s a great environment and it’s great to be with so many people who are of the same community,” he said.

Both Chris and Jeff say it’s something that they look forward to every single year. “I love the spectacle of it and all the energy. It’s just great to be around this much community. I look forward to it every year,” Chris added.

IndyPride festivities continue with a festival at Military Park from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.