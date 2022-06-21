Community

AC Golf Classic Raises $450,000 for Teachers’ Treasures

INDIANAPOLIS – June 21, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced that the 10th Annual AC Golf Classic raised $450,000 for Teachers’ Treasures.

Since the first AC Golf Classic in 2013, athletes, coaches, educators, celebrities, and business and community leaders have helped raise nearly $3 million for Teachers’ Treasures, an Indianapolis nonprofit store where teachers can obtain school supplies for students in need. Yesterday’s wildly successful event set a new fundraising record for Calhoun’s initiative.

“AC is the epitome of what WISH-TV stands for in our community, and he selflessly uses his platform to assist people who need it most,” said McCoy. “10 years ago, without provocation, AC created this special event in partnership with outstanding community leaders. He had one goal in mind: to help make Indianapolis a better place. AC’s dedication has drawn support from sports greats like Peyton Manning, Clark Kellogg, Jim Nantz, Frank Reich, Tamika Catchings, Mike Woodson, Matt Painter, current and former college and professional athletes. It even goes beyond sports with some of the most prominent and philanthropic business leaders in our community all participating in this worthy event. Their support of AC is a testament to his selflessness and devotion to our community.”

“I’m very grateful for these celebrities and everyone who volunteered to help us raise money for Teachers’ Treasures,” Calhoun said. “I’m blessed to have a positive impact on this community and make a difference for inner city youth education and teachers.”

Under McCoy’s leadership, WISH-TV’s driving mantra has been Focused on Family and The Community, with the specific mission to be Indiana’s Education Station.

Since 1998, Calhoun has led WISH-TV’s Emmy-award winning coverage of the Colts, Pacers, Indianapolis 500, college, and high school athletics.

