Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment announces the national rollout of “Life.Style.Live!”

INDIANAPOLIS – May 4, 2022 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment (parent company of WISH-TV and MyINDY-TV 23) announced that it will be consulting with Trifecta Entertainment on the national distribution of “Life.Style.Live!” .

“Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment is committed to creating unique programming, and we look forward to inspiring viewers across the nation with ‘Life.Style.Live!,’” said McCoy. “Life.Style.Live!’ can be the lifestyle show for broadcast stations and other television and on-demand platforms that don’t have the resources or the economic stability to produce a show of this caliber. We believe ‘Life.Style.Live!’ can be of great value to the broadcast industry. It’s clean, wholesome, family programming delivered live to viewers daily!”

“Life.Style.Live!” airs every weekday, helping viewers navigate life’s twists and turns with an unscripted, upbeat attitude. Guests include comedians and magicians, while classical and rock musicians join us from around the country. The kitchen heats up with dishes from top chefs and home cooks who share their unique culinary secrets.

“Life.Style.Live!” hosts Amber Hankins, George Mallet, Randy Ollis and Randall Newsome have more than 55 years of experience highlighting the best in music, fashion, food, and culture. “Our goal is to make everyone feel like our neighbor, whether you’re across the street or hundreds of miles away,” said Hankins.

“We are happy to help advise and guide DuJuan and Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment in their efforts to bring this show to a national audience,” Kimberly Sterton, National Sales Manager for Trifecta Entertainment said. “We believe this show could serve as valuable programming for stations across the country.”

“Now more than ever, the country is searching for a warm hug on a cold day, a shoulder when things get tough and a place to find faces you trust,” said Peggy McClelland, Executive Producer of “Life.Style.Live!” and Creative Services Director at Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment. “That’s what ‘Life.Style.Live!’ delivers.”

About Circle City Broadcasting (CCB):

Circle City Broadcasting is an Indianapolis-based media company founded and operated by DuJuan A. McCoy, a 30+ year TV veteran. Through its brands, CCB exemplifies an unwavering commitment to broadcasting, diversity in media, community service, and providing high-quality news content to its viewers. CCB brands include: WISH-TV, Central Indiana’s affiliate of The CW network and producer of more local news than any other station in Indiana; MyINDY-TV 23, an affiliate of MyNetwork which airs over 100 local live sporting events annually; WISHTV.com; Circulus Digital, a market leader in local digital advertising; and the All INdiana Podcast Network. Learn more about Circle City Broadcasting and its brands at CircleCityBroadcasting.com.