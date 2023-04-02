Community Link: 100 Black Men of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

A nationally based organization serves hundreds of Indianapolis youth each year through mentoring based educational programs. It’s called 100 Black Men of Indianapolis.

This week, Mays was joined by the Executive Director of the organization, William Durham.

“Our mission is men giving real time to positively impact the development and outcomes of youth in our community,” he said.

