Community Link: Coalition For Our Immigrant Neighbors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

The Coalition For Our Immigrant Neighbors (COIN) is an organization dedicated to helping the immigrant community with resources here in Indiana.

“We build up our partners who are the service providers by bringing in volunteers and other programs that can be done at no cost to our immigrant neighbors and for our immigrant neighbors,” said Julie Sommers Neuman, executive director of COIN.

