Community Link: Improving health status of inner-city neighborhoods

by: Josh Doering
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week, Mays was joined by Dr. Varon Cantrell, chief medical information officer at HealthNet.

They discussed the mental health challenges facing school-aged children, how getting vaccinated benefits those around you and what Cantrell would like to see in the community health sphere over the next year.

More information about HealthNet can be found here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

