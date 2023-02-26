Community Link

Community Link: Indiana Local News Initiative; International Women’s Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Preserving access to local news is the goal of a group of Hoosiers who’ve raised $10 million.

Karen Ferguson-Fuson, board chair of the Indiana Local News Initiative, talked on the “Daybreak” Community Link segment, aired Sunday, about the process.

Indiana Local News Initiative on Wednesday morning announced plans to launch a 25-person news organization to “produce accountability reporting” and start “innovative community journalism programs” in central Indiana. In addition, the group hopes to launch a newsroom in Gary, and provide support to these existing Indiana news services: Franklin College’s TheStatehouseFile.com, The Indianapolis Recorder newspaper, and Public News Service bureau’s Indiana News Service.

Job openings for the initiative were to be posted Wednesday on the group’s website, https://www.localnewsforindiana.org/.

WISH-TV will be a newsroom partner in the project.