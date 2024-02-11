Community Link: OneAmerica
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week on Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.
This week, Mays was joined by Kim Thomas and De’Neice Harrison-Hudson from OneAmerica.
Headquartered in Indianapolis, OneAmerica is one of the fastest-growing mutual insurance groups in the United States.
Thomas and Harrison-Hudson tell Mays more about the organization and its commitment to being intentional about diversity, which they discuss as a contributor to the company’s growth.
Additionally, they share more about the Pathways Program, which engages and develops local talent who might not have considered a career in finance.
