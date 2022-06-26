Community

News 8 makes great showing at the 53rd Annual Central Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 had a great showing at Friday night’s award ceremony by the 53rd Annual Central Great Lakes Regional Emmy Awards.

News 8’s Anthony Calhoun took the talent award for sports anchor.

Daybreak’s morning newscast Kylie Conway, Drew Blair, Scott Sander, and Katie Ayers took a win.

Life.Style.Live! took a win for The Style ‘I Love Lucy” Halloween episode. Peggy McClelland, Jason Heath, and Amber Hankins were recognized.

I-Team 8’s, Jasmine Minor took a win for interview and discussion.