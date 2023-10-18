WISH-TV adds WDHC-LD in Dickson / Nashville as news affiliate

For Immediate Release

Contact: Meghan Stratton 317.874.0335 | Meghan.Stratton@wishtv.com

INDIANAPOLIS – October 18, 2023 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President, and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, and Kenneth Forte, Co-Owner and President of R& F Communications, Inc. parent company for WDHC-LD, today announced an agreement to broadcast all of WISH-TV’s news and programming in the Dickson/Nashville, Tennessee market (Nielsen DMA 29). The addition will bring WISH-TV’s content to an additional 1.7 million people.

WDHC-LD will carry more than 84 weekly hours of live WISH-TV news and programming to eight Middle Tennessee and Kentucky counties: Dickson, Davidson, Cheatham, Montgomery, Hickman, Williamson, Humphreys, and Houston. The agreement starts on November 1, 2023.

“This is a great opportunity for us to pay it forward by assisting Kenneth Forte, a television entrepreneur, current NAB Radio board member, and 2016 Broadcast Leadership Training (BLT) Program grad, with a mutually beneficial programming arrangement at minimal cost to him,” said McCoy. “This programming opportunity is a great foundation for his growth as he gains momentum with his TV station in the Dickson/Nashville market.”

“It is great to have support from fellow BLT grads who have already made a difference in the broadcasting world,” said Forte. “I look forward to all the benefits that will come to us from this partnership.”

Viewers can tune in to WDHC-LD on channel 11 over-the-air and digital channels 11.1 and 11.2.

WISH-TV is Indiana’s only single-source, Statewide TV News Network. With the addition of WDHC-LD, WISH-TV’s News 8 will expand its reach to include more than 15.5 million viewers in the Indianapolis (DMA 25), Chicago (DMA 3), Nashville (DMA 29), Louisville (DMA 49), South Bend/Elkhart (DMA 99), and Ft Wayne (DMA 111) markets.