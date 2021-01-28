‘Gr8 Comeback’: Access Mobility celebrates 50 years in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — John and Alan Ausbrook run a business that has been helping people who have lost their ability to move around by giving them “access to mobility.”

In 2021, they’re celebrating five decades of that mission.

John has been a part of Access Mobility Inc. for 40 years; son Alan, for 20.

“It’s been a great journey although we have experienced a lot of ups and downs in 40 years,” John said. “We’ve had some fantastic employees, and I give a lot of thanks to the great staff that we have and wonderful customers.”

After surviving a flood in 2008 and a fire in 2012, the Ausbrooks had learned a thing or two before the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Alan mapped out a plan to keep them going; just one of the signs that he’s ready to take over for his father as president of the company.

“I couldn’t be happier,” John said. “It’s a great thing to be able to work with your family, and Alan’s been with me for 20 years and he’s ready and quite capable.”

Alan knows how to sell the products to families. “We have over 30 chairs for people to try; lift chairs, we have lots of scooters, rolling walkers, stairlifts.

Alan said, above all else, he keeps the core mission of Access Mobility at the top of his mind. “To keep families together and give grandma and grandpa the ability to stay active with their children and their children’s children.”

